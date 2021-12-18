news, court-and-crime,

A Tomago man allegedly blew more than six times the legal limit after crashing his four-wheel drive into three parked vehicles in a Hunter town on Friday night. Emergency services responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Anderson Drive and Western Avenue in Tarro about 11pm. They found a silver Toyota four-wheel drive had crashed into three parked vehicles. Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District located the driver, a 48-year-old man, and conducted a roadside breath test. The man allegedly returned a positive result and was taken to Maitland Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis, allegedly returning a positive reading of 0.317. Police immediately suspended and confiscated the man's licence and he was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drive with high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol. The man was given conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on February 2, 2022. READ MORE Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/e650490f-baf6-4520-9f9b-969155a50071.jpg/r1_0_615_347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg