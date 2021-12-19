sport, cricket,

University captain Andrew Harriott described it as an "early Christmas present" as the Students secured an outright victory and put themselves within striking distance of the top four. With the Newcastle District Cricket Association competition now pausing for the next two weekends, the Sea Dragons moved from 10th to seventh spot but just five points shy of the semi-final positions having easily accounted for Cardiff-Boolaroo at University Oval. The hosts took 15 wickets on Saturday and only had to chase six runs in their second innings in order to collect 10 points. It came with only half of the sixth-round matches being completed on day two after four clubs withdrew teams from all grades amid the region's ongoing COVID outbreak. "It was a bit of an early Christmas present really," Harriott said. "To get a win and outright points just before the break, and with three other games called off, it was a good day for us." CBs resumed at 5-41, trailing Uni by 139, and lost their last five wickets for just 18 before being asked to follow on. Sea Dragons opening bowler Tom O'Neill captured two more victims and finished with first-innings figures of 7-24 from 21 overs, including 11 maidens. Wickets again fell quickly with another six batsman back in the pavilion by the lunch break, but this time it was Tamworth recruit Landon (Price 3-19) doing the damage up front. "We had them 6-31 at one stage (in the second innings), so in the first two hours (of day two) we took 11 wickets which helped us get the result," Harriott said. "Landon was actually the quickest of our bowlers on Saturday and we gave him the new ball in the second innings to see how he'd go. "Having him on board gives us three quicks (O'Neill, Josh Bennett) with Mitch Lole as our fourth plus Huddo (Nathan Hudson) and Joe Hart as spin options. "So our bowling attack is shaping up nicely." Middle and lower order resistance from CBs saw them reach 126, leaving them five in front with Uni losing two wickets early in the third session before passing the total. Elsewhere and Rhys Hanlon scored a career-high 172 but Hamilton-Wickham fell 32 runs short of City (5-323) at Learmonth Park on Saturday. The Pumas were dismissed for 291 with 12.5 overs left, three wickets each to Angus McTaggart, Bryce Garrett and Lewis Hextell. Wests cruised past visitors Belmont (181) four down in the 52nd over. Charlestown, Merewether, Stockton and Toronto sat out with matches, also featuring Wallsend and Waratah-Mayfield, deemed draws rather than forfeits because of COVID clauses introduced by the NDCA last week. LADDER: Wests 30, City 29, Charlestown 24, Stockton 24, Hamwicks 23, Merewether 22, University 19, Waratah 18, Wallsend 13, Cardiff 12, Belmont 5, Toronto 5.

