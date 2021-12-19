sport, local-sport,

NEWCASTLE'S premier trainer Kris Lees won his third $150,000 Sky Racing Summer Provincial Series final (1600 metres) on the trot when Darleb scored the narrowest of victories in the 2021 decider at Newcastle on Saturday. Darleb's two owners reside in the Philippines and the entire carried the famous colours of the Inglis family. He had returned to Newcastle recently after back-to-backs wins in Queensland and he was a $5.50 chance in the final. Darleb settled in seventh position and enjoyed a charmed run one off the rails. Aaron Bullock dragged the five-year-old into the clear with 300m to run, setting out after the $41 chance Too Good To Be Tru, which was being hailed as the winner. It was a titanic battle over the last 100m and Darleb put his nose in front on the post. Lees' mare Grande Rumore was third. Bred by Rod Northam, Darleb has won seven races for prizemoney of $323,000. It was the fourth running of the provincial series with Lees winning the past three with Occupy, Itz Lily and now Darleb. Lees was full of praise for his horse and also his team in Queensland. "This horse can be inconsistent at times, but he's been a great money spinner winning $323,000," Lees said. "Our team in Queensland not only trained Darleb to win two out of two up there, they sent the horse home looking a picture. He paraded in magnificent order. "The provincial series is great for provincial trainers, thanks to Sky Racing, the provincial clubs and Racing NSW. "Unfortunately I'm going to lose Darleb after a couple of starts in 2022. He'll be heading to the Philippines where he will race and he's an entire so he could go to stud over there." The trainer finished the day with a treble - Wardaddy smashing the 1250m track record at Newcastle and The Bopper's incredible win at Randwick. Wardaddy was bred and is raced in partnership by Lees' racing manager Lucas Miller. He was heavily backed in the Tozer Air and Electrical Benchmark 64 Handicap (1250m) and Dylan Gibbons let him rip from the time the barriers opened. The three-year-old set up a a commanding lead and was never in danger. From five starts, Wardaddy has two wins and two seconds. The winner's time of 1:12.93 was clesrly faster than Perfect Radiance's previous mark from October, 2020. Newcastle-trained Quick Tempo, prepared by Mark Minervini, maintained his undefeated record with a tough win in the Tozer Air and Electrical Benchmark 68 Handicap (900m). His previous four wins had been on country tracks and he came through his toughest test with flying colours. Quick Tempo will take on midweek metropolitan class next start.

