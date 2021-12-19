sport, local-sport,

CHRIS Geary claimed a driving treble with three different trainers at Newcastle International Paceway on Saturday night. The Menangle-based reinsman struck success with Roy Roots jnr's Bettor Watch Arden, Jarrod Alchin's Our Ultimate Lizzy and Belinda McCarthy's Hot N Gold. Bettor Watch Arden streaked away to win the first, paying $8 as the four-year-old gelding put 15.5 metres on his opponents over the mile distance. Geary made it back-to-back success in the next, two-year-old filly Our Ultimate Lizzy living up to the pre-race favouritism. The hat-trick came later in the meeting, with five-year-old mare Hot N Gold edging out Dibaba by a short half head in the seventh. Also on the program there were four winners from barrier 10 courtesy of Mark Callaghan's Grosestar, Roots jnr's Pitch Perfect, Jason Harmey's Sporty Harms and Rodney Atkins' Shadow Shark. The others to salute were Michael Formosa's Rocknroll Swinger and Corey Peterson's Captn Me. Only essential personnel were allowed to attend Newcastle on Saturday night with Harness Racing NSW banning crowds amid the region's ongoing COVID outbreak. Newcastle Harness Racing Club is scheduled to host meetings on both Tuesday and Friday before the Inter City Pace series takes place at Maitland - heats on December 28 and final on January 2. Elsewhere and Jack Callaghan, from Morisset but now based in Sydney, nabbed a treble at Menangle on Saturday night highlighted by the group 3 Christmas Gift final.

