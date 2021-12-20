sport, local-sport,

POWER-packed Newcastle hooker Andrew Tuala is coming off the best season in his career and hopes to use a one-year deal with the LA Gilitinis in the US as a stepping stone to a big deal in Europe. Tuala, 30, and former Queensland Origin rugby star Will Chambers are the latest recruits for the defending Major League Rugby premiers, who are coached by former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles. Former Wallabies hooker Adam Freier is the general manager and last season they were led by Matt Giteau and Adam Ashley-Cooper, who have since retired. "It is a great opportunity for me," Tuala said. "I spoke to my partner, Siena, and agent and we agreed that it would be a good stepping stone. I have played 10 Super Rugby matches and going into a professional environment at Gilitinis, who have just won the competition, will boost my CV even more. . "The Shute Shield is a great competition but it is not a fully professional environment. This will give me more exposure and make me more attractive to other professional clubs in Europe. Obviously I have to play well. Hopefully the next contract is bigger. "Position-wise, I spoke to Stephen Hoiles, he wants me to play hooker but he knows I can play loosehead in case of an emergency. "That is what I have been doing my whole life." Tuala moved to Newcastle from Auckland in 2013 and played with Easts. He led Wanderers to a premiership in 2014, before following Two Blues coach Todd Louden to West Harbour and has since played for Randwick, Norths and Southern Districts He had three years in the NSW Waratahs set-up, starting as a development player in 2018. After losing his Super Rugby contract in 2021, Tauala earned a recall for Super Trans Tasman competition and started in losses to the Highlanders and Chiefs. "This year was the best I have played in the Shute Shield," he said. "I trained really hard in the pre-season. I had to make a stand this year. If I really wanted to go further in my career, I had to make a stand." READ MORE: WILDFIRES TAKING SHAPE AHEAD OF TAHS' TRIAL Tuala's spike in form, which earned him a nomination for the Catchpole Medal Shute Shield player of the year, coincided with a move to Southern Districts, where he reunited with Louden. "I have been coached by Todd Louden for many years. He brings out the best in me," Tuala said. "Unfortunately due to COVID, the season got canned. I was just glad I made a strong start." Tuala has been commuting to Sydney for training and games since joining West Harbour in 2015. Since agreeing to term with LA, has been training with the Hunter Wildfires to keep fit. "I don't miss travelling down the the freeway. I was sick of that," said Tuala, who is a youth support worker. . "It has been pretty hard, but I kept grinding and kept my fingers crossed that something would come up." Pending the approval of a VISA, Tuala leaves for the US on January 3. His partner and three girls will remain in Newcastle. "I will be sick to my tummy not having my kids," he said "But they will come over in April during the school holidays. I won't be gone for the whole seven months without seeing them." The Giltinis kick-off their premiership defence against the Houston Sabercats in Houston on February 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/1279cf69-6758-4a74-a2c0-3fd2496dbcdf.jpg/r0_273_5184_3202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg