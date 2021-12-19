Hunter weather conditions to cool before Christmas Day

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A STICKY weekend has made way for rain in the lead up to Christmas Day, when the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 20 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30 degrees. The BOM has predicted a 20 per cent chance of a shower on Monday and 10 per cent chance of any rain on Tuesday. This climbs to 60 per cent on Wednesday and 60 per cent on Thursday before dropping to 30 per cent on Christmas Eve Friday, when there is a predicted high of 28 degrees. The BOM said Christmas Day Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a 20 per cent chance of a shower and temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees. The Williamtown RAAF signal station recorded 36.1 degrees at 12.30pm on Sunday as its highest temperature of the weekend, while the Cooranbong station's high was 34.6 at 5pm on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/b227218e-8037-41ec-8159-b3c0096d3da3.JPG/r0_82_3000_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg