news, local-news,

A man has been taken to hospital after he was injured in a crash during a motorbike jump in the Upper Hunter at the weekend. Emergency crews were called to a property at Blandford about 2.45pm on Sunday after reports of the incident. There, they found a 32-year-old man with chest injuries. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter service was called to the property after NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene. The chopper's critical care medical team treated the man before he was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. A spokesperson for the rescue helicopter service said the crash had involved a motorbike jump. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/7963ab0f-6e27-4551-ac71-992a7c65252e.jpeg/r1_48_638_408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg