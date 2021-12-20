news, local-news,

Police conducted hundreds of random breath tests in the Port Stephens area at the weekend, in a crackdown on law-breaking on rural roads. As part of the operation, officers performed more than 700 breath tests and eight random drug tests on drivers at Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and Mungo Brush. Seven motorists were handed fines for speeding, using a mobile phone while behind the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt. A 20-year-old man was charged for allegedly driving with a cancelled licence.

