I HAVE two good Labor local members, federal and state, but millions in grants did not flow into this electorate as Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to imply should be the case ('Government defends pork barrel allegations', Newcastle Herald 16/12). What we do have is a GP Access clinic that receives 70,000 phone calls a year, as well as 50,000 clinic services that saves our hospitals $21 million a year. But on Christmas Eve, it will be cut significantly ('Access denied', Newcastle Herald 28/10). In my opinion, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stagnated its funding and the state government has removed its cash contribution; this is what pork barreling by the Coalition has delivered to the taxpayers of this country, services taken from the needy to line the pockets of mates with projects in Coalition electorates. ON the eve of a federal election, like a knight in shining armor, PM Scott Morrison comes to the rescue by announcing that the PEP-11 offshore drilling licence is canned ('Shore thing', Herald 16/12). Give us a break! The cancellation of this project was always going to happen if you ask me ('Green groups cheer PM's block on PEP-11 but applicants have 30 days to appeal', Herald 17/12). Metropolitan voters from Port Kembla to Newcastle were never going to accept oil or gas rigs off their beaches as well as pipelines and tenders, and possible oil spills, especially since fossil fuels are on their way out. At least we seem to now know why Resources Minister Keith Pitt delayed canning PEP-11. I reckon Mr Morrison wanted the glory for himself together with a few green votes in the federal election. MANY people, including the Herald editorial, ('PEP-11, the PM, and the climate tide', Opinion 17/12) see the denial of the PEP-11 exploration permit as some sort of victory. I believe it is more a victory for stupidity, ignorance and reactionary politics. There is no scientific reason to deny the permit. The economics of the permit are a problem for the exploration company, not the government. Environmentally, its practically is a non-issue and the coastal environment would be under far greater threat from offshore wind farms, also proposed, compared to gas drilling. STEVE Smyth believes that anyone who is a close contact with a positive case and does not self isolate should be more severely punished ('Hospitality bearing brunt of outbreak's cost', Letters 18/12). In the latest case, the man was fined $10,000. I think this is peanuts for the damage caused. A walk down Honeysuckle on Saturday showed many bars and restaurants closed or down on customers. The damage doesn't end with businesses, family reunions have been cancelled, and many people are losing wages. The punishment has got to fit the crime for these very selfish acts. ON Saturday, we had nearly 700 new COVID cases in the Hunter. Several of those cases have been identified at our local Coles supermarket with many close contacts. These were found by people using the QR code. However, the premier has removed the required mask wearing and QR sign-in, at the very time the Omicron variant is running rampant. What madness. Most people are still wary and wearing masks. But, why can't people use the QR code and continue to sanitise? It would be no great hassle for shops to put up the QR signs again. Let's not make the same mistakes. Let's protect Australians and our economy. I APPLAUD Yasmin Catley's article on the suggestion to rebuild the Manly ferry and possibly others ('Classic opportunity to rebuild two icons', Opinion 17/12). Apart from the practical and economic factors, which are subject to debate anyway, these vessels are as much part of Sydney as is the harbour bridge and the opera house. I reckon a trip on the Many ferry is a right of passage for anyone who visits Sydney, an important tourist attraction like the Staten Island ferry in New York. The Manly ferry is as popular as ever with commuters and tourists alike. Surely it would be foolish to ignore the opportunity offered for Sydney to take advantage of the beautiful surrounds of the harbour and the excitement of crossing "the heads," on board one of these old girls, particularly in swell. The issue of building at home is gaining popularity as more and more people recognise that the initial price is not necessarily the cheapest. Contrary to the comments of a recent premier that "NSW cannot build trains" (a disgrace), Newcastle has been doing so for many years; and ships as well. I AGREE with John Levett (Short Takes 18/12) concerning the treatment of Paul Lobb by NBN. Paul Lobb is one of the most engaging, genuine television presenters I have seen. I am hoping he will be recruited by another network. The NBN nightly news will be different for me too, because I won't be watching. It is hard to reconcile how many high performing employees are let go across many industries for no apparent reason. Remember it is hardly redundancy if the position is effectively replaced. One thing is certain, the industrial relations system requires a serious overhaul. IN reply to Mike Sargent ('Majority rules in a democracy', Letters 17/12): democracy, both as word and idea, long predates the 1530s. In ancient Greece, Pericles, in his famous Funeral Oration, describes Athens as a democracy because its administration favoured the many instead of the few. But, as well as majority rule, the freedom to dissent underpins democracy, to the extent that suppressing dissent is called "undemocratic". So protesting about de facto mandatory COVID jabs is hardly attempting to change democracy's definition. Is it right to call the five per cent (actually thousands) of protestors "fools"? Shades of Trump's "deplorables" in this. Even Herald journalist Ian Kirkwood said "the protesters have some fairly basic truths on their side" ('Pandemic; Lingering doubts even as the bodies pile up', Opinion 11/12). And the 'big lie' also predates Trump. In Plato's Republic we find "it will be for the rulers of our city ... to use falsehood in dealing with citizen or enemy for the good of the state". Mr Sargent sees the unethical lying of the protest leaders as a Machiavellian plan, but the protesters see their leaders as the ones telling the truth in a time of universal deceit. Who the fools, the sheep and the lemmings are is a matter of perspective. STEVEN Busch ('Boosters won't change efficacy', Letters 18/12) advises that because the COVID vaccine is not a cure or totally prevents virus transmission we should just give it the flick. That's fine, but what is the alternative? There is none. Our health professionals advise that boosters do provide added protection and reduce transmission, so I suggest we don't follow the advice of Steven Busch, who I suspect has no formal qualifications to provide advice. DONALD Matthews, your wisdom of 80 years, not wasted, must be bottled ('Why is it different this time?' Letters 18/12). Everyone needs this vaccination. To be so humbly thankful, not smug, for the chips falling your way, in a world and life, of indifferent fortune/misfortune. Always a helping hand to tackle misfortune, to spread good fortune. Your name, "I count myself..fortunate", and "mere grace of..birth year", I will carry for lighting the way ahead. It can never, ever be only "me, me, me", in a society. No one is an island unto self, (John Donne), and no one can throw the first stone, (parable). There could not have been a better time of the year for your words. Stay safe, keep well. THE news of a Public Health Order cancelling Lunar Electric on Saturday ('Shock for Electric festival', Herald 17/12) was most welcome, effectively removing a potential super spreader event that might surpass every pub and club in the town. My reading is that our local member, Tim Crakanthorp, was a driver of the application to create the order. This is to be appreciated and valued for its defence of our community in a serious health crisis. We can disagree on some matters Tim, but I thank you for your support of common sense and public safety. ROS Kelly's whiteboard was peanuts compared to the rorts and slush funding by Scott Morrison's coalition. I'm old enough to remember the hue and cry from the LNP and media back in the day. Morrison assures us that some parliamentarians just do a much better job at securing funding. Spin and humbug writ large. I WONDER about the expertise of front-line medical workers who are anti vaxxers and/or "freedom" advocates/protesters, and who also believe and proffer the theories of anonymous conspirators. I would not allow myself to be treated by such people, not because they would be at risk from me (fully vaccinated), but because, in my opinion, they would be lacking sound judgement and medical expertise. FOR those who think the Morrison government has turned Australia into a banana republic, may I point out that, although we have bananas, we are yet to be a republic.

