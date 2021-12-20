sport, local-sport,

BLAKE Windred reckons he's played "close to 30" tournaments this year, but none quite like The Jack. Still riding the high from a breakthrough professional win at the Victorian PGA just over a week ago, Newcastle golfer Windred will head to Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley for the renowned event. The Jack, known as much for the social, celebrity and charity aspects as the golf itself, takes place near Cessnock on Tuesday and Wednesday with Windred winding down after spending much of the year in Europe. "It's a breath of fresh air," Windred told the Newcastle Herald on Monday. "When you've played as much as I did this year, which is something new for me ... it really does feel like Christmas, the end of the year, catching up with everyone and having a couple of beers. I'm really looking forward to it. "I'll still be expected to play some good golf and I'll just try and perform in whatever outfit I'm wearing." The 24-year-old feels satisfied with his game in 2021, but still reckons he's "got a lot more to give". "Being over there and playing some of the toughest competition in my career to date, it was so good for my golf and coming back to Australia I had to play decent golf to get my first win," Windred said. "It's one of those things where I'm so happy with the progress at the moment, but at the same time I played against amateurs who are now winning majors and winning on the PGA tour every week. So I've still got so far to go and still got a lot more to give." Windred is scheduled to travel to Africa in early February, with a series of tournaments kick-starting the European Challenger Tour for 2022. "You miss those six or seven weeks and you could be 30,000 Euros behind to start the season," he said. "Hopefully everything with this new (COVID) variant just gets sorted and you're able to travel back and forth, but you just never know." Windred is set to be joined by fellow golfers such as Dimi Papadatos, Nathan Green and Jamie Hook while the likes of Hugh Bowman, Mark Philippoussis, Sam Burgess, Jimeoin, Kram and Kerri-Anne Kennerly are also listed in the field. The Jack was most recently held in 2019. Coronavirus saw last year's event cancelled. It will be the first since founder Jack Newton was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. * CLAYTON Small was crowned club champion at Waratah on Saturday, finishing three under overall and four shots clear of his nearest rival. David Cook (+1) was second after 54 holes and Hamish Ellison (+3) third. Wet weather saw competition postponed last month with the second and third rounds moved back to December, either side of the WE Alexander. * THE Birdie Blitz looks set to return to Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley next week. Limited spots, cash prizes and a handicap limit of 10, play takes place on December 27 with Kurt Barnes a two-time winner of the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/c2b82fb5-2632-4e1f-a0c8-6448b7b84b21.jpg/r0_107_2498_1518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg