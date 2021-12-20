sport, cricket,

NEWCASTLE cricketer Jason Sangha has made the most of a late call-up with the Sydney Thunder, ending an almost three-year hiatus from the Big Bash League with a solid innings. Sangha, 22, scored 39 runs from 28 balls as the Thunder comfortably accounted for the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Sunday night. The former Wallsend player and current NSW representative combined for a 65-run, third-wicket partnership with Sam Billings (64) as the Thunder struck 7-196. The Heat were dismissed for 143 in reply. Batting at No.3, Sangha hit three fours and a six, helping guide the visitors from 1-55 to 3-146. He was eventually bowled around his pads by Heat leg-spinner Mitch Swepson (2-27). Sangha, who hadn't played a BBL game since February 2019, came into the Thunder's starting XI when Sam Whiteman was ruled out. According to a club statement on game day, Whiteman was stood down as a precautionary measure after becoming a potential close contact of a positive COVID case. Lachlan Hearne, who has just turned 21, replaced Whiteman in the squad but Sangha landed the cap. Sangha's previous 12 appearances in the BBL all came in 2018-19, scoring 172 runs at an average of 22.25. His highest total remains an unbeaten 63 on debut. The now third-placed Thunder (2-2) are scheduled to face frontrunners the Sixers in a city derby at the Sydney Showground on Boxing Day before hosting Perth on December 28. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/bc3e3e90-6043-4166-ae8d-4320e7d30893.jpg/r0_432_2696_1955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg