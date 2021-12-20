news, local-news,

Two vehicles have smashed into a Lake Macquarie business, causing extensive damage - including writing-off two boats. The Newcastle Herald understands one of the drivers suffered a medical episode and crashed into the rear of another vehicle, being driven by a woman, before both careered off the Pacific Highway and into Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point about 6am on Monday. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries, according to NSW Ambulance, and paramedics took the man to hospital for treatment. Business owner Jason Nunn told the Herald that two boats had been written-off and there was extensive damage to the building - they were working to ensure the removal of one of the vehicles would not cause a partial collapse. Mr Nunn said he was forced to temporarily close the shop, which was "really poor timing" given it was the lead-up to Christmas. "Hopefully we can trade as soon as we can, but things aren't looking great at the moment," he said. "We've got to think of the safety of the public and our staff but hopefully we can get going in a few days, in time for Christmas. But it's a mad house here at the moment. "It's just lucky one of the fuel tanks in the boat didn't explode - she could have been killed and the place could have burned to the ground. "The poor fellow behind in the other car, for his family's sake I hope he's OK." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

