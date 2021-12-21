coronavirus, HammondCare Waratah, coronavirus, lockdown, aged care, outings, dementia, Christmas appeal, fundraiser

AFTER months of being in lockdown and living with tight controls on visitors, the residents of HammondCare at Waratah are finally getting out and about again. It's good news, says the executive director for research and dementia design, Associate Professor Colm Cunninghan, particularly for people living with dementia. An important benefit was that outings could bring back positive memories, a part of part of reminiscence therapy, he said. "Being able to connect with the wider world keeps their mental health on a higher level, as well as contributing to mobility and wellness. Having their own bus means the residents can move at their own pace and not be rushed, with care staff in control of the environment, he said. That doesn't mean it always goes as planned. A recent trip to Catherine Hill Bay revived memories for one resident who used to work at a coalmine nearby The resident, who lives with dementia, insisted he was needed back at work after lunch and wanted to head back. The service has launched a Christmas appeal to raise funds to get a second bigger bus for Waratah so the 232 residents there can get around more often. With just one eight-seater bus in action, the HammondCare Foundation has launched a Christmas appeal to raise funds for a second, bigger bus. They have set a target of $115,000 for the new bus. To support the project go to Hammond.com.au/donate or call 1300 426 666.

