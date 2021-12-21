coronavirus,

Last Thursday Red Funnel, one of the biggest seafood suppliers to the Hunter hospitality industry, posted a notice: "we are absolutely devastated that we have had to suspend trading due to a Covid outbreak". It was big hit for Newcastle's hospitality industry, still reeling from the Argyle House nightclub superspreader event that hit both staff and visitor numbers. But some haven't given up yet. Neil Slater, owner of Scratchley's restaurant on Newcastle's waterfront, reopened on Monday after being closed for seven days due to a staff member testing positive for COVID, and the ensuing cleaning and safety protocols. "That was the busiest week of the year - we have lost it," Slater said of the closure. "This is the toughest that it has ever been," he said. "Just trying to get the head space right as to what the rule is, make sure staff know. And a wonderful thing called the internet lets everyone interpret the rules as they see fit. That throws the cat among the pigeons." Scratchley's will trade daily through Christmas Eve before catching their breath on Christmas Day. "Everyone is nervous, cancelling rather than coming. We are open. We are going to have to trade," Slater said. Emerson Rodriguez, chef and owner of Emerson's at Lovedale in the Hunter Valley, is rebounding from pandemic-affected year of trade. Once past Christmas and New Year's Day, he will trade for 21 consecutive days in January, offering breakfast and lunch seven days a week and dinner five nights a week. But he sees no choice: "It's our busiest time of the year," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/324VkdtvqnBSp7aYw6KyqmM/550cb62e-02e8-42c5-908b-1359b4472d49.JPG/r0_147_3000_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg