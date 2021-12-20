news, local-news,

You might have noticed a different colour scheme in the harbour last night - Port of Newcastle is being lit with festive colours in the lead-up to Christmas and up to the end of December, with the iconic Dyke Point, Destiny Statue and surrounding area aglow. The light show will run from 8.30pm to 10.30pm until December 31 - when regular white lighting will resume. Port CEO Craig Carmody said it was a way to shine a light on one of the city's most prominent features "at the end of a dark year". "The Christmas light display will be a visual spectacle for anyone living along or enjoying the foreshore recreationally on land, by boat or passing car this Christmas," he said. "It will also be a welcoming beacon to seafarers aboard ships entering Australia's global deepwater gateway, hopefully bringing them some Christmas cheer as they experience the festive season at sea away from their loved ones and home countries." Port of Newcastle and Australian manufacturer Coolon LED Lighting have collaborated to create the light show, which features fades, flickers, strobes and chases - and can be seen from both the Honeysuckle and Stockton foreshores. Local firm GDW Engineering has worked with Port of Newcastle since April to replace more than 400 fittings with more energy efficient, colour-changing luminaires. Port of Newcastle plans to put on light displays for several special events and commemorative days including Anzac Day, Easter, NAIDOC Day and Day of the Seafarer. WITH a faraway gaze and face partially hidden under his helmet, this monumental five-metre sculpture evokes the mysteries of his nautical world. Larger than life, Diver invites people to contemplate the complex, multi-level experiences of being human. Created by artist Tim Kyle, Diver is created from glass-reinforced polyester resin and plywood, with steel armature. The artist has worked closely with the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney to position the work, looking out over the waters of Darling Harbour (Tumbalong) in Gadigal Country, to mark the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which runs from 2021 to 2030. Imposing and playful, the sculpture invites visitors to interact and engage - whether by pause and reflection or a social-selfie moment. "At an overall height of five metres, the piece presents as a metaphor for anonymity and introspection," Kyle said. "The sculpted suit acts as a symbolic armour, serving to reinforce his isolation. "The scale elevates the figure's melancholic presence, while retaining the formal elements of traditional sculptural language." Triple-vaxxed former Queen guitarist - and part time astrophysicist - Brian May has been infected with COVID-19 despite being "very careful". After playing a guitar lick in an Instagram video, May said: "Well, I just wanted to show you that you can actually play guitar after COVID. It probably helps if you could play guitar before." Anh's Brush With Fame is on ABC TV at 8pm tonight, followed by Christmas In Australia With Christine Anu. A new episode of The Dog House Australia is on Channel 10 at 7.30pm. The Sydney Sixers play the Adelaide Strikers at 7pm on Channel Seven. A new episode of The Weakest Link is on Channel Nine at 8.30pm. A US college professor tested students on whether they properly read their syllabus by including a hint as to where they could find a cash prize on campus. CNN reported that the performing arts professor at the University of Tennessee found the hidden $50 note unclaimed at the end of the semester.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/a284c513-ad8b-4342-acea-1e1f5c148c51.jpg/r10_403_4022_2670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg