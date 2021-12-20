news, national,

What do you need to escape from the stark reality of COVID-19 at Christmas? Today it's the reincarnation of Shaun the Sheep and a gaggle of gorgeous golden retrievers. The Omicron variant continues to make its presence felt across the nation and one Sydney immunologist has even issued a startling warning. "Sydney is sleepwalking into a catastrophic disaster in January if we don't do something about it right now," Dan Suan, a clinic immunologist and researcher at Sydney's Garvan Institute of Medical Research wrote on social media. His warning came on a day almost 4000 new cases were recorded in the latest reporting period in NSW and Victoria alone. But c'mon, have a break from that ... Britain's most mischievous animated sheep is back with us. In a weirdly wonderful global partnership, The Woolmark Company has teamed up with the legendary Shaun to promote Aussie wool. To mark the launch of the latest wooly movie offering - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - multi-award-winning animation studio Aardman has created a festive short film. And if that's not cute enough for you, wait for this ... Nearly 40 doggos gathered in a Canberra backyard for a golden retriever Christmas playdate. There's also paddle pool, a bit of drool and wagging tails a'go'go. Yes, quite possibly the content you're after on December 20 of any year. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/2fe2db47-3c1e-45a9-9c9a-2f30544d3c68.png/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg