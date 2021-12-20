What do you need to escape from the stark reality of COVID-19 at Christmas? Today it's the reincarnation of Shaun the Sheep and a gaggle of gorgeous golden retrievers. The Omicron variant continues to make its presence felt across the nation and one Sydney immunologist has even issued a startling warning. "Sydney is sleepwalking into a catastrophic disaster in January if we don't do something about it right now," Dan Suan, a clinic immunologist and researcher at Sydney's Garvan Institute of Medical Research wrote on social media. His warning came on a day almost 4000 new cases were recorded in the latest reporting period in NSW and Victoria alone. But c'mon, have a break from that ... Britain's most mischievous animated sheep is back with us. In a weirdly wonderful global partnership, The Woolmark Company has teamed up with the legendary Shaun to promote Aussie wool. To mark the launch of the latest wooly movie offering - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - multi-award-winning animation studio Aardman has created a festive short film. And if that's not cute enough for you, wait for this ... Nearly 40 doggos gathered in a Canberra backyard for a golden retriever Christmas playdate. There's also paddle pool, a bit of drool and wagging tails a'go'go. Yes, quite possibly the content you're after on December 20 of any year. READ MORE:
What do you need to escape from the stark reality of COVID-19 at Christmas? Today it's the reincarnation of Shaun the Sheep and a gaggle of gorgeous golden retrievers.
The Omicron variant continues to make its presence felt across the nation and one Sydney immunologist has even issued a startling warning.
"Sydney is sleepwalking into a catastrophic disaster in January if we don't do something about it right now," Dan Suan, a clinic immunologist and researcher at Sydney's Garvan Institute of Medical Research wrote on social media.
His warning came on a day almost 4000 new cases were recorded in the latest reporting period in NSW and Victoria alone.
But c'mon, have a break from that ... Britain's most mischievous animated sheep is back with us.
In a weirdly wonderful global partnership, The Woolmark Company has teamed up with the legendary Shaun to promote Aussie wool.
And if that's not cute enough for you, wait for this ...
Nearly 40 doggos gathered in a Canberra backyard for a golden retriever Christmas playdate. There's also paddle pool, a bit of drool and wagging tails a'go'go. Yes, quite possibly the content you're after on December 20 of any year.