I UNDERSTAND (sort of) the reasons that have been put forward for reinstating warning signs on speed cameras ('Backflip on mobile speed camera signs', Newcastle Herald 20/12). However, I wonder if we might not be better thinking that perhaps the fact that fewer fines are issued is not that people speed less when there are warnings, but just that they speed less at a place that they know there is a sign. Perhaps it is time to put some form of "monitoring" technique 500 metres or a kilometre past a sign, to establish what most of us already know - people slow down when they know there is a camera, and then proceed to immediately resume their speeding. I don't necessarily mean fine them (because that would mean doing something that would now be illegal, or at least politically uncomfortable), but just to get some data to prove what I am saying. Then, if as I suspect it will find I am right, those in charge will have some ammunition to refute those who are pushing the current barrow. Put simply, people are speeding more regularly as time goes by (my dashcam does not lie), and this sort of thinking is not helping. WHEN the warning signs for mobile speed cameras were removed I supported it ('Backflip on mobile speed camera signs', Herald 20/12). I hoped that more of the people who deliberately speed would be penalised. However when I found myself facing a fine for travelling only a few kilometres over the speed limit, as many others have done, I questioned the motives behind it. Further news of the massive increase in fines for less than 10km/h over the speed limit proved to me that the changes were actually a move to increase revenue, unrelated to safety. In my instance I was travelling at a safe speed in a line of traffic on a major road, in an area where the posted speed limit changes several times in only a few kilometres. I am a cautious, safe driver but find I often go slightly over the limit due to numerous changes in traffic flow. It is referred to as unintentional or accidental speeding. The only way I find to avoid this is to be constantly referring to my speedo to check that I'm not 'slightly' speeding, not what I would call a safe driving method. Now the signs are coming back. But I question the motives behind it. The sensible approach to me would be to continue using unmarked speed cameras to catch the speeders, but set the bar at least 10km/h over the posted limit, to catch the real offenders. I wonder if when the signs come back we will still be penalised for a very small infringement. After all, we are not usually scanning the parked cars on the side of the road, so even when the signs come back we could still end up getting fined for minor speeding because we didn't see them in time. Yes, sounds like a conspiracy theory doesn't it? But with what I believe to be a lack of integrity shown by many elected leaders of late, I wouldn't be surprised at all. MY dear Premier / health minister, I have just received a COVID alert after attending a petrol station in Bolwarra on Wednesday this week. I was only inside to pay for my petrol, and was wearing a mask, so hopefully I am safe. However, this has highlighted the plight we are now in with the easing of restrictions in NSW. Can you please explain your rationale for lifting the QR code and mandatory face mask wearing? I do not understand why you would lift these requirements when the numbers are continuing to grow at a rapid rate. My major concern is, with no longer having the QR requirement, how are we supposed to know if we have been in contact without becoming unwell, and how many other people are we going to infect if we are unwell without any knowledge that we have been exposed to those who are? I have elderly family members who I visit regularly and I am really scared that I may pass on this virus to them. Can you please revisit your decision, as I am not at all surprised at how many others feel the same way I do? Even the health experts cannot understand your rationale. If you could help in offering some sensible reason for this decision it would be appreciated because it appears on face value that you no longer care about the health of people in NSW. HERE are some questions to ask the NSW and federal governments: So it's only if hospital admissions increase (they are) that sensible measures like masks and social distancing indoors and QR codes are mandated? (from experience this isn't an impost). Why is the Omicron variant being blamed for this chaos in Newcastle? The evidence suggests to me that closely packed vaccinated and unmasked young people in nightclubs and pubs are to blame. Why is the only advice to combat the outbreak from the NSW government "get a booster vax and stand tall against this"? Why are governments in my opinion ignoring health advice yet again and endangering the public? I recently moved from Newcastle to the snowy region. I am not suggesting a return to harsh measures, just some sensible measures that will help protect our regional communities as tourist numbers surge in the coming weeks. WHEN it comes to preventing or even slowing drug use the current legislation is an abject fail. But one could argue it works a treat if the object is to kick down doors and infringe on people's privacy and freedom. If you want the jails so full that violent crims are released early, you need only fill them up with drug users. Of course Richy Rich daintily sniffing cocaine with a diamond encrusted silver spoon is not the real target. His lawyers would embarrass the prosecutors. Poor Dick chopping up his ice with an Indue card is another story entirely. So, it isn't just house prices that are destroying Australian egalitarianism. Change? Pull the other one. Most cricket followers would agree that fast bowlers are, generally, not considered to be the sharpest knife in the kitchen and I ought to know, I was one. One has to question the IQ of any sportsman, amateur or professional, who would spend hot summer's days running 20 to 30 metres as fast as they can and hurling a ball, six times in a few minutes. As if to prove my point about fast bowlers and their IQs, I had been watching the Adelaide Test and saw bowlers such as Anderson, Broad, Richardson and Neser bowl far too short and waste any opportunity to 'swing' the ball. These quickies then look bemused when their appeals for LBW fall on deaf ears because the ball is going over the stumps. The two Australians have the excuse of not having played a lot of Test cricket but Anderson and Broad have no such excuse, each having played about 150 Tests. JOHN Levett, I share your dismay that we can no longer look forward to Paul Lobb's delivery of NBN news. His presentation was always professional and empathetic. Best wishes to Paul in the future. Brickbats to the decision-makers at NBN. HERE is another bewildered NBN watcher wondering why we have suddenly lost Paul Lobb, a great newsreader, and with absolutely no disrespect to Gavin Morris. IT may not seem like much but Woolworths has recently removed all its QR codes. If the premier is preaching "personal responsibility", the public needs the tools. Checking in not being mandatory doesn't mean people still don't want to do it to aid contact tracing and contribute to broader public safety. I was at the Mayfield store this morning and 99 per cent of the customers were still wearing masks, and a few others questioned staff about the missing QR codes as well. It would seem Woolworths' management have just assumed people were only doing it because they had to, whereas this is demonstrably not the case. SOME time ago I watched on Netflix some compelling programs, Puff: Wonders of the Reef and My Octopus Teacher. To say I was spellbound was an understatement. From start to finish what more except that it should be compulsory viewing for students and viewing alike. Please take the time to see it. You won't be disappointed. In conclusion it's great to think at 91 there are wonders to watch and believe. ODD SPOT reported recently on the theft of a 20-metre bridge in Ohio. I was wondering if maybe they are the same people that stole a 20-metre bridge from Stage 5 of the Fernleigh Track when it was being constructed? Yours, as former chairperson of the Fernleigh Track Committee. BRYN Roberts, low hospitality pay is American, so too is carrying your gun to the pub. I have mates back home Kempsey way who ride horses to the pub, is that American? So when you see me riding my horse with my sidearm through Macca's drive through and leaving a tip you can call me pal. Don't ever call me dude - hence the necessity of the sidearm. Cheers mate. AN area of beautiful bushland on the Minmi Road just beyond Fletcher has been cleared in the name of progress and more expensive housing. I feel this will have little impact on rectifying the appalling situation with low cost housing. I recall some of this bushland was earmarked as a wildlife corridor. I presume the wildlife were given ample warning of their coming forced eviction.

