GIFTS donated at Newcastle Permanent branches were loaded on to Salvos' vehicles on Tuesday, ready for distribution. After a difficult couple of years, Salvation Army local area officer for the Hunter, Major Mark Everitt, said the presents will go to ensuring "no child goes without a present under the tree on Christmas Day". Surveys of those who sought support through the Doorways Emergency Relief Services show 83 per cent of households with children are worried they cannot afford presents this year, according to Salvos. "Thanks to the Newcastle Permanent, other partners and the generosity of the community, the Salvos will this year distribute tens of thousands of gifts and toys to families in need of a hand," Major Everitt said. Newcastle Permanent head of customer retail, Jackie Connors, thanked customers and other members of the community for the almost 5,000 presents placed under branch Christmas trees this year. "People have been so generous, donating toys, books, sporting equipment, games, beauty and fashion accessories and gift vouchers at our branches," Ms Connors said. "Newcastle Permanent has supported the toy drive for 33 years because Christmas should be about giving, joy and hope."

