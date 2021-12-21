news, local-news,

Small waves for the rest of the week as swell has dropped and no weather systems to create an increase. Best to get in early while conditions are clean and before the tide fills to a late morning high. Swell from the S/E at 0.5m to 1m. Wind light and variable North to N/W tending N/E during the afternoon. Only a couple of breaks on the shoreys at Cliff, Dixon and Pogos. Bar Reef on the high tide. Similar conditions to the south with Redhead and Fraser the best options. Box Beach and Birubi up at Port Stephens. Swim at patrolled beaches. Water temp 22C. - Dave Anderson Winds Northeasterly 10 to 15 knots turning northerly during the day, then to 20 to 30 knots offshore north of Norah Head in the late evening. Seas Around 1 metre, to 1 to 2 metres offshore north of Norah Head around midday. 1st Swell Southerly around 1 metre. 2nd Swell Northeasterly around 1 metre. Weather Mostly sunny. ARRIVALS Yesterday: Golden Champion, 5.45pm; F. Ocean, 6.45pm; Dream Sky, 11pm. Today: Black Forest, 12.05am; LIN Miarak, 2.45am; Ken Jyo, 3.45am; Stelios Y, 4.40am; HR Revolution, 4.45am; Medi Tokyo, 5.45am; Transcenden Bright, 6.45am; Soyo, 1.15pm; Scarlett, 6.30pm; AAL Singaport, 7.30pm; Jorita, 9pm; Legato II, 10pm. DEPARTURES Yesterday: Sth Sydney, 3.30pm; Damgracht, 4.30pm; Genco Claudius, 8.57pm; Global Commander, 9pm; Copernicus N, 10pm; Itcaca Visby, 11pm. Today: Wincanton, 1.30am; Cape Oasis, 8.54am; Star Elizabeth, 10.24am; Shoyru, 11.30am; Kite Arrow, 5.15pm; INO Horizon, 10pm. Newcastle Good Wallsend Good Beresfield Good Morisset Good Singleton Good Muswellbrook Good Merriwa Good

