Newcastle's Boxing Day race crowd in limbo

Newcastle Jockey Club are expecting a decision from Racing NSW midweek about the status of on-course crowds for their Boxing Day race meeting this Sunday. Non-essential attendees were banned from the NJC's December 18 meeting because of escalating COVID-19 numbers in the region and the suspension of crowds appears likely to continue on Sunday. NJC chief Duane Dowell said he had been in contact with Racing NSW and was waiting on a call from the governing body for Boxing Day. Dowell said the club's three December meetings, which were popular events for Christmas parties, were the NJC's most profitable per head, along with November's The Hunter program, each year. Meanwhile, Scone will have patrons on course when they hold their last meeting of the year on Tuesday.

