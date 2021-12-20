Trainer Darren Elder chasing second-up double at Newcastle

sport, local-sport,

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder hopes recent additions Jiggy Rhythm and Raining On Ringo will take the next step at Newcastle on Tuesday after winning first-up for his stable. Former Bathurst pacer Jiggy Rhythm, from a back-row draw, races in the first of eight events on the program. The mare won by 24m at Tamworth last week but faces a tougher task at Newcastle. "We thought she'd win at Tamworth and she did it in pretty good fashion," Darren said. "She sat outside them, they went 57 and she won by a space, but she's taking that next step now." Former Tasmanian Raining On Ringo won on protest at Tamworth on December 2. He is in the fifth from gate two, just outside stablemate CC Jones, on Tuesday. "I think he's got a bit in him that horse," Darren said. "He went super first-up. He galloped, then got checked. He was giving them a big start. How much bottom is in him, I'm not quite sure, but we're happy with how he's coming along."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/c72730af-080b-4092-b488-d335c2c4b424.jpg/r1797_1021_2926_1659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg