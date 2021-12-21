sport, cricket,

Former Merewether quick Michael Hogan, who turned down Justin Langer to travel to Britain and became a county cricket hero, is to enjoy one final summer with Glamorgan before hanging up his boots at the age of 41. Hogan, who was playing for Cricketers Arms Hotel in B2 City and Suburban ranks as a 21-year-old, announced he will retire at the end of 2022 after a testimonial year with the Welsh county where he's become what club officials describe as "a legend". It will be a happy and emotional ending to a late-blooming career which included Hogan rejecting Langer's bid to keep him at Western Australia when the now-national coach was in charge there nine years ago. But Hogan, after taking 221 Sheffield Shield scalps for WA, gambled on a move to Glamorgan, where he has become a hugely popular and influential figure. Hogan, who started his first-class career at 28 after working as a groundsman, has gone on to make 248 appearances and take 589 wickets across all formats since joining the county. "I'm 41 [in May] and need to spend more time with my family," Hogan told BBC Wales. "I've missed out on a lot with the kids and it's probably the right time for me and for the club to look to the future. "I'm incredibly happy with my form. It's been nice to play at such a great club, but time moves on. There's always a replacement and hopefully someone else will have a successful 10 or 15 year career with Glamorgan." Even this season at 40, Hogan was Glamorgan's top Championship wicket-taker. And he fittingly took the last Durham wicket when they won the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge to capture their first trophy in 17 years. "My wife has put her life on hold for the last 15 years while we've travelled around the world so maybe it's up to her what we do next," Hogan said. "It's undecided whether it'll be in the UK or Australia." Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace said Hogan's testimonial is "hugely deserved after years of incredible service". "Michael's been fantastic for Glamorgan and would probably take a position in our greatest-ever side - and that shows just how good he's been since arriving," Wallace said. "Knowing Michael, he'd like to go out on a high and no doubt there are plenty more wickets left in him before he goes riding off into the sunset." Last season Hogan took 28 wickets in eight four-day matches at an average of 23.64. It took him to 415 wickets in first-class matches for Glamorgan. He has also snared more than 220 wickets in limited-overs matches, taking him past 850 in professional cricket. In 2013 and 2014 he was named Glamorgan's player of the year, while in 2011 he received the Laurie Sawle Medal as Western Australia's best. The One-Day Cup win in July was a sweet moment for Hogan, who had been luckless in trophy matches. In 2013, he took 2-49 in Glamorgan's Yorkshire Bank Cup (40-over) final defeat to Nottingham at Lord's. He returned to Western Australia as an overseas player for the 2013-14 season, taking 36 wickets at 25.86 as the Warriors made the Sheffield Shield final. However, the decider against NSW at Manuka Oval was a rain-affected draw and the Blues were declared champions as the top qualifier.

