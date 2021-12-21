University of Newcastle, schools warn of possible exposure to COVID-19

news, local-news,

THE University of Newcastle has published a list of venues at its campuses that a person who has tested positive to COVID-19 visited over the past fortnight. "All students and staff impacted have been contacted and provided advice on monitoring for symptoms, getting tested and isolating," UON said in a statement on its website. "We are pleased that, thanks to our organising teams following strict COVID planning protocols, we've been able to work quickly with NSW Health in relation to contact tracing to reduce risk. "We're supporting our affected staff and students and know that, particularly at this time of year, news of further outbreaks can be distressing. Our support teams are working to reduce the stress and mental health impacts of the emerging cases." The venues are: This comes as schools closed for the holidays inform their communities of possible exposure to cases last week. Toronto High principal Mark McConville posted on the school's Facebook page on Monday a letter from the Department of Education, that said members of the school community had tested positive and if a child was at school on December 13, 14, 15 and 16, they may be impacted. "NSW Education has advised that students in Years 8 and 11 and staff who worked with this group of students on these dates have been identified as a casual contact of the confirmed cases. Casual contacts are required to immediately get a nose and throat (PCR) test and to self-isolate until they receive a negative result," the letter said. "COVID-19 transmission in school communities has been high due to the close interactions that children and young people have with each other. This is particularly so with the new Omicron variant of concern, which on early information is demonstrating a 10-fold increase in transmission. "Most people who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 will test positive within the first 7 days of exposure, with some still likely to transmit for up to 14 days. There are around 9 per cent of children who will transmit to other children, with about a third of these during the second week following exposure. "It is therefore recommended that, as a contact of a person with COVID-19 you should consider your personal and family circumstances and those you may come into contact with in managing the risks associated with potential transmission. You should avoid high risk settings (health care, aged care, correctional facilities) where possible, and take extra precautions around vulnerable people including family members, for 14 days after your last exposure. "You should also have another nose and throat (PCR) test six days after exposure." Mr McConville said he had received advice that all NSW Department of Education schools only need to report confirmed cases of COVID-19 up to Friday December 17. "Any confirmed cases since Friday (even if the person has been at school) is now considered a private health matter and the person should contact NSW Health and follow their advice," he said. "If Toronto High School needs to do any contact tracing, NSW Health and the NSW Department of Education COVID Response team will contact me."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/801ed962-e04e-435c-9d6a-cc9b5abfe664.JPG/r11_262_5024_3094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg