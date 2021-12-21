coronavirus,

The Hunter New England region had 820 new COVID-19 cases between Sunday night and Monday night, according to the latest data released by the local health authority on Tuesday morning. The figure, for the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday, is an increase from 660 the previous day, taking the total number of active cases in the region to 5169. Fourteen people are in hospital and one is in intensive care. It comes as NSW recorded 3057 new cases for the same period. "We urge anyone who is yet to receive their vaccination to do so and book in for a booster if eligible," Hunter New England Health Public Health Controller Dr David Durrheim said. "We continue to remind everyone to continue to practise COVID-safe behaviours, including wearing a mask in settings where you cannot physically distance." According to a breakdown of cases by local government area for the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, 326 are in Newcastle, 254 are in Lake Macquarie, 133 are in Maitland, 48 are in Port Stephens, 26 are in Cessnock, seven are in Singleton, seven are in Muswellbrook, six are in Mid Coast, six are in Moree Plains, three are in Tamworth, two are in Dungog, one is in Narrabri and one is in Upper Hunter. According to the latest vaccination figures, 94.9 per cent of the state's population aged 16 and older have received their first dose, while 93.4 per cent have had their second jab. In the 12 to 15-year-old age group, 81.4 per cent have received their first dose and 78.1 per cent have had their second. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/85016e4d-af98-4628-aff0-394bef452fda.JPG/r2_307_2998_2000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg