Silky-skilled Spaniard Mario Arques ready for fresh start at Newcastle Jets

Spanish midfielder Mario Arques has declared he's ready for more against the Wanderers on Sunday after ending a frustrating wait for his A-League debut with a cameo against Macarthur on the weekend. Arques, hailed in pre-season as a key signing for new coach Arthur Papas' overhauled squad, came on in the 78th minute for Jason Hoffman on Sunday as the Jets looked for the winner at 1-all at Campbelltown Stadium. But it was the 10-man Bulls who found the clincher six minutes later in what was a bittersweet round-five game for Arques. The 29-year-old Villarreal youth product was a late arrival in pre-season and battled calf problems in training after two weeks of quarantine. He featured just once, in a trial against NPL side Broadmeadow, in Jets colours before Sunday's loss. "In that sense, I'm very happy," Arques said of his debut. "I've been waiting for that moment since I arrived. "It was a special one for me. I want to thank the coach for giving me the few minutes, but to be honest it was a little bit of a bittersweet taste because we wanted to come home with the three points." Arques, who featured in the La Liga with Elche in 2015 but has spent the past three years in India and Malaysia, said his post-quarantine troubles were "a very difficult time for me". However, he now felt ready to take up a starting position with the Jets, beginning with the Boxing Day clash with Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium. "It didn't allow me to train with the group so it was very frustrating because it wasn't anything serious but it's OK now," he said of the calf injury. "Now I can start. I've been working with the team, working hard with high intensity, and now I'm ready for the team." Arques' return came as the Jets lost midfield dynamo Angus Thurgate to COVID-19, which will sideline him until after Sunday's match. Arques said he was ready to fill that breach if needed. "I usually play more as a No.6 but I can play No.8 too," he said. "In our team we always say that we can cover another position because we understand our game and understand the spaces in the team, so wherever the coach needs me, I'll be ready." Jets veteran Hoffman said Arques' return added to already hot competition for a starting spot. "Mario adds another dilemma for the coach in that he's getting himself fit and he's someone who's very silky in the midfield," Hoffman said. "A great technique and he's tactically very aware of where he needs to be. "He's someone who can unlock a defence with his passing range and hopefully in the next few weeks we can see the best of Mario."

