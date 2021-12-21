Maitland rugby union club secure home base at Lorn

sport, local-sport,

Maitland rugby union club have bought their home base of Marcellin Park from the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle this week as they look to upgrade the venue into a sustainable community sports hub featuring netball courts and an indoor swimming pool. The club, who have leased the Lorn site on a long-term deal from the diocese at a reduced rate since 1994, are developing a nine-stage masterplan for Marcellin Park and are expected to contribute $1 million towards the project. Club president Pat Howard said the plan, with help from a federal government grant of $500,000, would feature a new clubhouse, netball courts, multipurpose area, improved parking facilities, lighting and drainage and eventually an indoor swimming pool. In exchange for the sale, the club proposed that schools in the diocese could continue to access the facility free of charge. The club has agreed to retain the name Marcellin Park, to protect and preserve its history.

