PREMIER Dominic Perrottet may not want to take responsibility for keeping the people of NSW healthy, but here in Newcastle we are, as always, doing it for ourselves. Quiet streets and shops, everybody masked up, social distancing and small gatherings in parks and backyards. Semi-lockdown, so we all have the best Christmas possible protecting the vulnerable in our community. Booster shots are unavailable to most of us in December, and those of us over 60 have had AstraZeneca which is reportedly doing little to prevent transmissibility. I believe the premier could have kept mask mandates and QR codes, and thought of people before the economy on December 15. FOR a while I thought that Perrottet was a variant form of perroquet, which is the French word for parrot. This turns out to be wrong. A pity. I thought I had figured out why our state premier keeps echoing the words of his colleague in Canberra. Other states can protect themselves by banning people from NSW. Here in NSW, how can we protect ourselves from a state government that refuses to do anything about the worsening epidemic? It's clear why Scotty, with an election coming up, rejects medical advice, but until recently in my opinion we had a premier who was capable of independent thought. PETER Devey claims there "is no scientific reason" to deny the PEP-11 permit ("Sinking PEP-11 no success", Letters, 21/12). How much science does he need? The International Energy Agency's report, Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector, released two months ago clearly states, "The rapid drop in oil and natural gas demand in the NZE [net zero emissions by 2050 scenario] means that no fossil fuel exploration is required and no new oil and natural gas fields are required beyond those that have already been approved for development." In its report, The risks to Australia of a 3°C warmer world, the Australian Academy of Science concluded, "any expansion of the gas industry is incompatible with achieving the Paris Agreement targets." Gas is a limited resource that contributes to global heating. Renewables are infinite and cheap with near zero emissions. Let's just get on with the job of decarbonising. ALLAN Searant's letter makes perfect sense, ("We can't coast along ignoring our resources", Letters, 20/12). There has always been very discordant and irrational thinking in this country over fuel generally. PEP 11, is just another of questionable decisions in this field. It is wise to consider the Khemlani Affair that led to Whitlam's dismissal in 1975. The North West Shelf Gas had not long been discovered; he wanted it to fuel an Australian industrial revolution, via pipelines throughout the country. Gulf oil wealth was offered, but the finance interests scotched that and now USA's Chevron exports all that gas to China in tankers; one of the world's biggest gas operations. The contracts are at very low prices compared to what now prevails. PEP-11 is just another opportunity lost to replace coal with a cleaner alternative. The two examples have a similarity - more entrenched power wins. There is no question that gas is the prefered transitional fuel until renewables are sufficiently developed; COP 26 established that. Newcastle's huge coal business is mainly with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. That will be phased out by about 2035, replaced by cleaner gas. Many gas rich countries will compete for that, including the USA. Powerful friends to all three. So, there is another example of irrationality. Shooting ourselves in the foot, indeed. The fracked US gas might well get that business. A great ''green decision? We won't have it to bid. But we might even be importing US fracked gas. I suggest the US knows more about power, even than they do their jazz. I AM 70 years old. I did not realise it would creep up so silently or so quickly. I didn't realise that I would tire so easily. I didn't realise how my bones would ache or how my mobility would be poorer. I didn't realise how my life would become so limited. I didn't realise how much physical and financial strength my life had till now that it has waned. I didn't realise that society and governments care little about the welfare and happiness of older citizens. I didn't realise that older people are the voiceless ones. Public policy focuses on devoiding older people of financial security. I didn't realise what ageism was, until now. I didn't realise why sometimes older people become disillusioned, until now. Don't tell me age is a number. That's a lot of crud. What my message is: enjoy your youth. Keep yourself active and live a healthy lifestyle. Take advantage of every golden opportunity, because it will only be offered for a limited time. YOU'RE very welcome, Steve Barnett, (Short Takes, 20/12). I feel for your mate having to wear so many hats while working at the pub, and indeed my hat goes off to you and your other mates helping him out. I don't blame you giving such advice to those complaining about the service. Have they never been to a pub before? It will never ever cease to amaze me when I hear people complaining about the amount of time they are waiting for goods and/or services, as if the occasional long wait is some sort of brand new phenomenon. I was only five when I figured out that this was often the norm, and I know that such occurrences pre-dated me by decades. Of course I can't be 100 per cent certain, but I'm pretty positive that the odd long time spent waiting in line or similar would date back to the days of ancient Rome. Many grown adult consumers actually appear to be genuinely surprised when they are not magically granted their wishes in an instant. It's beyond me how it's even possible to not know that instant service isn't always a certainty. BRUCE Brander wonders why nuclear power is not mentioned as a renewable source of energy replacing coal ("We can't coast along ignoring our resources", Letters, 20/12). There are three reasons for this. First, here in Australia we have two sensible laws that ban nuclear power: the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Act 1998 (ARPANS Act) and the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (the EPBC Act). Second, nuclear power is not a renewable source of energy. Just like coal and gas, uranium is a finite resource. Third, Australia has enough energy availability from the sun and wind to power the country 500 times over (The Climate Council, 2019). These options are both clean, affordable, and low risk. Nuclear power is not necessary. Increased storage capacity is all that is needed for Australia to be a renewable superpower. I DEMAND freedom ... bugger the responsibility ... Repeat: I demand freedom, bugger the responsibility. Sound familiar? COVID loves it. DEMOCRACY is dead when politicians bypass our constitution. BACK to normal? Unfortunately this virus will be around for many more years. I am amazed at the people who are vaccinated thinking that this means they won't catch it. Vaccination means your immune system has an extra lot of fight, it means that when (not if) you catch the virus you probably won't have to go to hospital. Maybe only a few days ill. I think unvaccinated people are selfish; they are counting on the vaccinated people not to clog up the health system, but they are no more contagious than vaccinated people. Why the government had announced no more virus measures before national cabinet is a mystery. We still need to wear masks, wash hands, and social distance. THROUGHOUT the pandemic, many politicians trying to deflect criticisms have said they have always based their decisions on the advice of their medical experts. Notwithstanding this, on occasions, Dr Kerry Chant has openly contradicted the Premier's decision. On Sunday night's news several medical experts appeared on TV to plead with the government to reintroduce COVID restrictions, whilst during the same broadcast, Dominic Perrottet avowed that he would not further impose COVID restrictions. I say again, the golden rules apply - those with the gold make the rules. REMEMBER when anti vaxxers were upset with the government handling of COVID. Now fully vaccinated people are, and so they should be. The government is taking no responsibility for the consequences of dropping most of the rules that were keeping us safe from infection in exchange for businesses opening up. Which as we all know isn't working anyway. Why vote for leaders if they can't or will not lead? I DARESAY the people of Port Stephens will soon get the maximum rate rise allowable, for which they voted. DOUG Hoepper, (Short Takes, 21/12), suggests that front-line medical workers would not be at risk from him because he is "fully vaccinated", just like the 130 patrons who tested positive at Argyle House recently. In the most recent weekly report from the NSW Department of Health, 41.2 percent of all new COVID cases were fully vaccinated, representing 56.5 percent of those cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and over). Who's lacking sound judgement?

