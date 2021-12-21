Newcastle Jockey Club's Boxing Day crowd ruled out

coronavirus,

Newcastle Jockey Club suffered a financial blow on Tuesday when Racing NSW ruled that the general public could not attend the popular Boxing Day meeting because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The club's December 18 meeting, another well-attended program each year, was also restricted to essential personnel only after the escalating number of Hunter cases. However, Racing NSW have allowed owners of runners to attend Sunday's meeting. Each owner can bring one guest. Meanwhile, Scone trainer Brett Cavanough enjoyed a win on his home track on Tuesday with three-year-old Tidal Rush. Jockey Grant Buckley drove Tidal Rush to the line to edge out Paul Messara-trained favourite Still In Fashion in a photo finish. It was a second victory in three starts for Tidal Rush under Cavanough after coming from the Team Hawkes stable.

