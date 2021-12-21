newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Police and emergency services were called to reports a car had been overturned on Industrial Drive at Mayfield on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said one crew had been dispatched around 6.15pm to reports of a single vehicle accident just passed Ingall Street at Mayfield West. Early reports suggested that the vehicle, travelling toward Newcastle CBD, had come to rest on its side after apparently crashing through a guard rail, and was issuing smoke. Paramedics arrived on the scene around 6.30pm and assessed a man, woman and child who were outside the vehicle when emergency crews arrived. The child was treated for shock, the Ambulance spokesperson said, while the man and woman were treated for minor injuries at the scene. Traffic was heavy near Ingall Street Monday evening and the NSW Transport Management Centre had advised drivers in the area to slow down and exercise caution. The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.

