A woman believed to be aged in her 30s has been treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics after an apparent near-drowning on the state's Central Coast Monday evening. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched with its critical care medical team from Belmont after reports the woman had been pulled unconscious from the water at Shelly Beach around 6.10pm. Three paramedic units were tasked to the scene where a spokesperson for the service said paramedics found the woman conscious on the beach, but having taken in a quantity of water. The woman was treated at the scene before she was flown to John Hunter Hospital, believed to be in a stable condition.

