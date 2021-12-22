news, court-and-crime,

A Hunter Valley man will remain behind bars until his next court appearance after alleged fraud offences valued at more than $2.7 million. Strike Force Nannine was formed in October 2019 after a report was made to Muswellbrook police about an alleged fraud worth $116,000. During an extensive investigation, officers from Hunter Valley Police District, with the help of a specialist forensic accountant, identified a further nine alleged victims from across rural NSW affected over a decade. An arrest warrant was issued for the accused by Cessnock Local Court in August this year. Police arrested and charged a 47-year-old man on Awaba Road at Adamstown on December 14. He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with nine counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, as well as one count each of obtaining money by deception, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and acting with the intent to pervert the course of justice. He has been refused bail and will face Muswellbrook Local Court on February 22 IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/c67fc118-9c18-4b5a-bb91-2e6d666a3095.jpg/r0_248_5130_3146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg