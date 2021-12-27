comment,

I WAS shocked to read in the Newcastle Herald that the fireworks are going ahead, with food vans and roving performers. At this time when Newcastle has the largest share of fresh COVID cases in NSW. When I can't have Christmas with my family and can't visit elderly in retirement homes. When most are queuing for COVID tests and frantically trying to stop the spread, how can City of Newcastle justify this decision versus the risk of a super-spreader event? NSW Health canceled the Lunar Electric Festival, which was going to be at the Newcastle Foreshore. The public health order was issued as the festival was deemed a public health risk. So how can the Newcastle fireworks, at the same venue with probably more people attending, be considered safe? This makes no sense to me. I don't understand this decision. THE Save Our Beach people at Stockton are being very patient; sadly I feel, with little chance of ever seeing surf back there. The northern breakwater has long been changing those waters. Recent intensive research clearly shows the pattern, only a Northern arm would change that; either way, it will not bring back surf. Some have been going on about ''nourishing'' the beach as is done over the Queensland border. That is a completely different situation. There, erosion is not in progress, the sand has to be dredged anyway. It is sprayed onto the beaches to improve them. Not to save them. Here the total costs would be borne for a small beach, even if it did improve the situation for a time. Cost effective? Hardly - even for votes perhaps I am cynical, but I believe this has been very much a political football game. It is just not sound in my opinion, with highly creative costing, all for the taxpayer to fund. It's time to get serious with erosion. Many possibilities exist. However it will require the people to accept reality; a different Stockton. I believe it could be a huge real estate windfall. The City of Newcastle might well ask for submissions from architects, engineers and developers; national and international. The best days of Stockton could lie ahead. USUALLY I'm not lost for words, but there comes a time when even I've experienced a scarcity of finding the right way to express myself but it didn't take me time to overcome the obstacle. Every year my family and I enjoy a get-together at a certain venue which entails the 20 of us enjoying ourselves. It was a tradition resulting in everyone coming back to my humble abode later on. But COVID-19 reared its inevitable head and decided at the last minute the restaurant had closed. Shock horror! But not for long: Imagine my huge kitchen table adorned with various home delivered pizzas. To complete the repast I found out that my freezer had plenty of delicious ice cream. Later on, gifts were exchanged for everyone. As the Bard would have described it, a comedy of errors, but a good time was had by all. Compliments of the season to you and yours. THE governmental response in asking people to accept responsibility for protecting themselves against the Omicron variant reeks of political opportunism, makes little or no sense and will most certainly place excessive demands on our hospitals and front-line workers. One only has to look at Europe to appreciate how quickly the new strain spreads and how the political landscape has changed in terms of the response to the threat. In times like these inaction is not the answer nor is a response that borders on indifference. What is needed is leadership and leadership that brings with it clear, unambiguous actions and a high degree of confidence in our policy makers, something that is sadly lacking at the moment. It is not too late to be proactive but if the response is to rely on each of us accepting the responsibility to do the right thing - whatever that may be - rather than on the government taking the lead, then the next few months have the potential to wreak havoc on our already fraught community. If such is the case, then we will no doubt look back and reflect on what we should have done to tackle a crisis that could so easily have been avoided in the first place. I NOTE with interest the annual resurfacing of roads for Supercars. A comment was made recently that Princeton Street, Adamstown Heights could do with a makeover. Whilst I am not a Supercars fan I am happy to support re-routing the Supercars race to Princeton Street, Madison Drive and Kara Street, Adamstown Heights all in need of a makeover. Granted, Kara Street is a cul de sac, but that would only add interest in the race. Three point turns at speed has never been aired on national television. In Maddison Drive you have a hill climb and in Princeton you have a longish straight with a few smallish speed bumps to get airborne. There are also a number of driver options from Princeton Street to cross the hill to get to Hudson Park, where a rally element could be included. All in all I think, if the council offered resurfacing of local roads ratepayers would likely be happy to host the event as a one off. Spread the love. Just a thought. OUR Prime Minister has repeatedly said that Australia is a very small contributor to the level of greenhouse emissions in the atmosphere. This is because under current accounting rules, exports of coal, oil and gas are not taken into consideration when measuring the volume of greenhouse gases released from individual countries. Information received from the Australian Conservation Foundation indicates that while Australia produces only 1.4 per cent of world's greenhouse emissions, when emissions from Australia's current coal, oil and gas exports are added to our domestic emissions, Australia's contribution to global climate pollution is already about 5 per cent, and if the rest of the world adopts policies consistent with the Paris Agreement, but Australia keeps exporting fossil fuels, we could in effect be responsible for up to 17 per cent of global emissions by 2030, making us an emissions super contributor. Surely some attempt should be made to amend the existing greenhouse accounting rules so they reflect and enable reporting, in a true and fair manner, concerning individual countries' real contributions to greenhouse emission levels in the atmosphere. DO we really need a new Kurri Kurri gas generator? The Morrison government claimed that demand has not been met, but the suitability of the gas generator is truly questioned, as large-scale battery technologies are becoming an increasingly competitive alternative for meeting peak electricity demand. Not only will this project raise electricity prices instead of lowering them, but it will also become another source of greenhouse gas emissions. From an energy and economic perspective, it appears that our federal government is wasting taxpayers' money on yet another project that will most likely end up as a stranded asset. "A BREAKDOWN of 19,000 discretionary grants allocated under 11 separate programs over the past three years reveals Lindsay received $23.1 million, while the other three combined received just over $6 million." Now according to Scott Morrison this is purely because seats such as these have the better representatives working for them. Similar representation as Gladys perhaps, who admitted on the news that pork barrelling was fair enough? JOHN Dickenson (Short Takes, 17/12) and Fred Whitaker ('Regatta would put wind in Newcastle's sails', Letters, 11/12): Hear hear. Newcastle is no backwater. Will the "leadership" ever pick up on this? I THINK we really should reconsider the use of the Omicron name to describe the current Newcastle COVID outbreak and should use another name, like Newcastle December 2021 COVID outbreak. Why? Because I believe there is little evidence to support that the Omicron variant is the lone culprit. Up until genome sequencing ceased a few days ago, in my opinion the evidence did not support that idea. Calling it the Omicron variant maybe also lulls others around the state into a false sense of security. PETER Dolan ('Dissent is not treasonous', Letters, 21/12), the word democracy certainly originates from the Greek language, but as I wrote, was not in English (Australia speaks English) until around 1530. All that your letter indicates in my opinion is that you consider around five per cent of Australians have the right to endanger the lives of the other 95 per cent. I personally try to put my case in modern language (ie. Trumpian) as I have found that few are conversant with Greek History. IF Australia is to become the self-sufficient industrial country it once was, is it possible using a part-time power supply that, according to climatologists, provide on average six hours of usable power per day? Will that power everything including the electric car, plus place sufficient power in storage for the other 18 hours? This simple question should be the starting point before what is doing a full-time job is removed and replaced. This is not a trick question, just suggesting a probability that will require logical thinking and sensible decisions.

