The double whammy of Christmas and the Omicron outbreak has put renewed pressure on just how the nation deals with COVID-19. At national cabinet on Wednesday the key talking points revolved around masks, testing, boosters, the definition of a casual contact and the continued use of the QR system. But as people prepare to celebrate the festive season, there's some ongoing confusion around rapid antigen tests and the more familiar PCR tests. Let the Department of Health's Dr Lucas De Toca set the record straight. Watch the video above or head to the standalone article here for all the details. In the meantime, here's the state of play across the nation ... COVID-19 cases across NSW increased to 3763 overnight with two deaths, NSW Health has said. There are 302 people in hospital with the virus - up from 284 - and 40 of them are in ICU, one more than the previous day. The vaccination rate remains the same with 94.9 per cent of people aged 16 and older having had one dose, while 93.4 per cent of people are fully jabbed. Queensland has reported a record daily total of 186 COVID-19 cases and tighter mask restrictions are on the way for cinemas and hospitality venues. Speaking before a National Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said workers and patrons at theatres and cinemas will be required to wear masks from 5am on Thursday. In hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants, masks will only need to be worn by workers. Masks are already mandated in supermarkets and shops as well as public transport and rideshares. The premier vowed that Queensland would stay open despite the rapid increase in Omicron cases. As daily cases top triple figures for the first time in Queensland, Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has warned the numbers will continue to rise: "This virus is spreading rapidly through the community. We know that it's happening around the world so we're certainly not unique." At least 83.55 per cent of eligible residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated. Melbourne testing sites are again being overrun by holiday-makers and those exposed to COVID-19, as Victoria posted a testing record ahead of Christmas. The state reported 1503 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday from 92,262 test results - the most processed in a 24-hour window since the pandemic began in early 2020. The overwhelming demand for testing has forced at least 14 testing sites across the city to shut as of 9.45am, after reaching capacity. More than 17,000 Victorians were vaccinated in state-run hubs on Tuesday, as the national booster program gathers momentum. Victoria's active case numbers remain relatively stable at 13,888, as do hospitalisations intensive care figures. A total of 394 COVID-related patients are in hospital, including 70 who are actively infected with the virus and in intensive care, with 41 on ventilators. The seven-day hospitalisation average has risen marginally to 391. A further six Victorians have also died with COVID-19, taking the state's toll across the pandemic to 1466. Cases grew from 14 on Tuesday to 26 on Wednesday as the fallout from the borders opening to interstate travellers on December 15 continued. Ten of those cases were active in Northern Tasmania, a jump of six from Tuesday. Two were in the North-West and 14 in the South. Eighteen of the now 26 cases were in the COVID@home program and four were in the state's Community Case Management Facility. No-one is being treated for COVID in hospital. To learn more about the exposure sites in Tasmania, click here. South Australia has reported 198 new cases today. Five people are in the Royal Adelaide Hospital but none are in ICU or ventilated. Of the latest batch, 149 cases are under investigation while the state now has 742 active cases. South Australia is set to approve the widespread rollout of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests as case numbers continue to rise. The tests are currently used in certain sectors, including health and mining, but there have been growing calls for local sales to be approved. There have been five consecutive days of record case numbers in SA following the opening of the state's borders late last month. The state recorded 154 infections on Tuesday with Wednesday's tally expected to rise again. The ACT has reached a daily record of new COVID cases, with 58 cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday, as testing clinics across the region face more than a four hour long wait times. The new cases bring the active total to 174. There are three people in hospital because of COVID, none are in intensive care. There were 3759 negative tests received in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday. Meantime, the percentage of the eligible population who are now fully vaccinated has reached 98.4 per cent. There were five new cases recorded overnight, including two men who arrived on two recent flights from Sydney. Contact tracing is underway. The other three cases are linked to the regional outbreak, the ABC reported. They include a child from a Tennant Creek town camp and a woman from Barrow Creek, both of whom may have been infectious in those communities. The outbreak now stands at 125 cases. West Australian workers will be required to get their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine under the state's far-reaching jab mandate program. About 75 per cent of the state's workforce are subject to the mandates but they were previously only required to receive two doses. Premier Mark McGowan says workers will now need to receive a third dose within one month of becoming eligible for the booster. In the meantime, WA will further tighten its borders by upgrading Tasmania and the Northern Territory to medium risk from Boxing Day. It means WA will have a hard border in place to all other states and territories, denying entry to any non-approved travellers. - with AAP

