The Hunter Valley is known for its country musical talent, so it's no wonder four artists from the area have been accepted into the prestigious CMAA Academy of Country Music course to run in Tamworth, NSW, for 10 days from January 4. The course is the only one of its kind in the world and is an intensive learning experience for the students who are mentored by the cream of the crop of country music artists in Australia, and beyond, and includes star spots by artists, this year, such as Troy and Jem Cassar-Daley, and former INXS member Andrew Farriss. Jimbo Stokes of Scone, Shyanne Irwin of Muswellbrook, Ky Lowrey of Fletcher, and Mia Haggarty of Seahampton, will all soak up everything this course has to offer. Irwin is a graduate of the junior course, and produced a single, It's Just a House. Other musical artists attending include: Alison Clapson, of Bodalla, NSW; Amber Kenny of Robertson, NSW; Ashie Noey, of Kentlyn, NSW; Bayley Pearl, of Tugun, Queensland; Beth Lucas, of Clontarf, Queensland; Brendan McMahon, of Batemans Bay, NSW; Briana Dinsdale, of Loganholme, Queensland (Keith Urban Scholarship); Cassidy Joan, of Winmalee, NSW; Charlotte Miller, of Tamworth, NSW (John Minson Scholarship); Charlotte Rose, of Seaforth, NSW; Curly Mills, of Wagga Wagga, NSW; Eloise Jones, of Eastwood, NSW; Emily Hatton, of Macleod, Victoria (Melbourne North-Eastern Suburbs Scholarship); Felicity Dowd, of Bega, NSW; Gypsy Schmidt, of Katherine, NT (The Royal Darwin Show Scholarship); Harry J Hart, of Ashmore, Queensland; Laura Moore, of Cunnamulla, Queensland; Mark Lavender, of Bundaberg, Queensland; Olivia Foy, of Fitzroy, Victoria; Phoebe Dawson, of Bathurst, NSW; Sarah Catania, of Greensborough, Victoria; Steve Martin, of Kalaru, NSW; Tiffany Grace, of Walkerston, Queensland; Wade Forster, of Winton, Queensland; and Zara Lindeman, of Deniliquin, NSW. Tutors for the intensive 10-day course in 2022 are Golden Guitar winners Ashleigh Dallas, Kevin Bennett and Lachlan Bryan, led by director Lyn Bowtell and general manager Roger Corbett.

