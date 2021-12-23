news, local-news, coal, kpmg, malcolm roberts, Coal LSL, newcastle herald, newcastle, kirkwood, Michaelia Cash

A review of the Coal Mining Industry (Long Service Leave Funding) Corporation (Coal LSL) ordered midyear by Industrial Relations Minister and Attorney-General Michaelia Cash has been completed and handed to the federal government. Senator Cash ordered the review after Coal LSL executives were questioned at Senate Estimates committees by One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts and Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill over alleged deficiencies in its records and the long service leave accounts of some coalminers. A spokesperson for the minister told the Newcastle Herald this week that: "The government is carefully considering KPMG's independent review of Coal LSL and will respond in due course." IN THE NEWS: The terms of reference announced in June called on KPMG to report by the end of 2021. As well as the KPMG review, a second investigation, by Pricewaterhouse Coopers, is reviewing the levies paid by 10 of the largest employers of casual mineworkers to see whether their hours were accurately reported. This was begun after six employees of an initial eight referred to Coal LSL by Senator Roberts had their leave entitlements increased after records were checked. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: A spokesperson for Coal LSL said the PWC report was "in draft" and was yet to be finalised.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3ArTPYWJ7uTzcYp6Sg47gg6/042bde3c-9f22-426a-91b3-c61a8dfd876d.jpg/r2_0_667_376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg