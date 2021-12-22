news, local-news, Newcastle Knights, Bradman Best, Dane Gagai, Adam O'Brien

Bradman Best has packed a real punch for the Newcastle Knights as a specialist left centre ever since breaking into the NRL at the end of 2019. And it will be no different next season despite the return to the club of experienced Queensland Origin star Dane Gagai. Gagai spent last season camped on South Sydney's left edge, forming a lethal partnership with the NRL's leading try-scorer, winger Alex Johnston. But according to coach Adam O'Brien, there won't be an issue between the pair in 2023 with Gagai prepared to swap sides. "Braddie will be on the left with Gags on the right," O'Brien said. "Gags played last season on the left for Souths but he has played a lot of right centre during his career and is comfortable either side." Not surprisingly, 20-year-old Best was prepared to give up his favoured side if need be to accommodate Gagai. "I don't get to make the call - that'll be up to Gags," Best said when asked where he'll be playing next season. "I've always played on the left but if he wants to play that side, I'll be moving." Meanwhile, Best is hopeful he can put a frustrating run with injuries over the past few seasons behind him and be a more consistent force in 2023. He has been plagued by foot and ankle problems that restricted him to 28 games from a possible 47 over the past two seasons. He was forced to undergo surgery on his thumb in the off-season but it didn't impact pre-season training with the powerhouse centre training with the aid of a boxing glove for a number of weeks to protect the injury. "He didn't really miss a beat Braddie despite the boxing glove," O'Brien said. "He even mastered the Gidley flick with the glove on just to emphasise just how skillful he is. "Other then his thumb, there have been no other issues with him so fingers crossed he can get a bit of luck on the injury front going forward. He and Gags will give us plenty of strike in the centres."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/barry.toohey/27ea5f51-5cc5-436c-9c6e-9430dc305c51.jpg/r753_0_3914_1786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg