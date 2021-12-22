news, local-news,

A Wollombi man has been hospitalised after rolling a ride-on lawnmower on a remote fire trail near Cessnock around midday Monday. The region's Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the area south-west of Cessnock around 12.30pm after early reports the man had suffered serious injuries and had become trapped under the lawnmower in rough and unreachable terrain. NSW Ambulance crews began a search on arrival to try to reach the man, before the helicopter's critical care medical team were winched to the man's aid, a spokesperson for the Rescue service said late Thursday. The man was treated for minor injuries at the scene before he was eventually winched to safety and flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

