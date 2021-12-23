news, local-news, cassel, revitalising Newcastle, light rail, newcastle, newcastle herald, east end, iris capital, michael cassel

Michael Cassel has been appointed secretary of a new Department of Planning and Environment after Premier Dominic Perrottet reshuffled his ministry. Mr Cassel arrived at Revitalising Newcastle in October 2014 from Mission Australia, having previously worked for Lend Lease and in Dubai. He added the chief executive's role at the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Development Corporation in February 2017. IN THE NEWS: He finished both jobs in September 2019 before going on to become chief executive of NSW Land and Housing Corporation. Although the controversies over the light rail did not end with its construction, Mr Cassel was credited by the government with bringing the project in "on time and on budget", in stark contrast to the time and cost blowouts of Sydney's light rail project. He became something of a de facto government spokesman in the absence of Coalition MPs in the region at the time, and often took the flak for the city's controversial light rail project. He said yesterday that he looked back warmly on his time in the Hunter. "There'll always be critics but I hope the majority of people think I helped to deliver a good outcome, and I am very impressed with Iris Capital's East End development," Mr Cassel said. Last week's cabinet reshuffle by Premier Dominic Perrottet saw Anthony Roberts move from Counter Terrorism and Corrections to take the Homes and Planning portfolios, while previous planning minister Rob Stokes has Infrastructure, Cities, and Active Transport. Mr Roberts said Mr Cassel had "an impressive career over 30 years" and "his vast knowledge in the planning space will be pivotal in driving great outcomes within the department". Property lobby group Urban Taskforce welcomed his latest appointment. Urban Taskforce CEO Tom Forrest said Mr Cassel was an ideal choice as new planning department secretary. "As CEO of Land and Housing, Mr Cassel sought to work closely with the private sector and has been a champion of collaborative partnerships," Mr Forrest said. "Ironically, LAHC, just like so many private sector developers, were regularly frustrated by their planning colleagues. Mr Cassel has a clear mandate to address measures which limit the supply of new homes. "Urban Taskforce calls on the Government to put a stop to all new measures which put upward pressure on housing prices." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3ArTPYWJ7uTzcYp6Sg47gg6/909f523f-2dc4-46e5-afc5-9acad0d77b3f.jpg/r0_251_5080_3121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg