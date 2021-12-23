sport, cricket,

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association has made mid-season changes to the senior grade draw as officials deal with the region's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The NDCA informed clubs on Wednesday night that upcoming fixtures won't be played across two weekends as originally scheduled. Half of last weekend's matches were sidelined midway through a traditional two-day encounter because of coronavirus. First and second grade games will now be played over the course of one day but under two-day laws - 90 overs but a compulsory close at 45 for the first innings, no bowling or fielding restrictions, outright results possible, still using a red ball and wearing white clothing. Third and fourth grades simply revert to one-dayers with limited overs. This applies for when competition recommences on January 8, through to February 12 - incorporating what would have been the last five rounds and adding a washed out Saturday from last month. By that stage all 12 district clubs would have played each other once. The remaining four playing days of the regular season in February and March are set to become traditional two-day fixtures with an option to adjust again if required. Draws have been done randomly. Semis (March 19-20) and finals (March 26-27) stay as two-dayers. The 2021-22 campaign started on November 6, one month later than normal, as most of the Hunter region emerged from a COVID lockdown. Meanwhile, the NDCA Women's T20 final between Waratah-Mayfield and Wests Rosellas at Harker Oval has been rescheduled to Wednesday, January 12, after it was postponed last week due to the global health pandemic. The opening round of men's T20 Summer Bash, originally set for Sunday, has been put back to January 23. Elsewhere, Jack Hartigan (Hamwicks), Mitch Nesbitt (City), Raymond Steadman and Angus Ping (Toronto) were this week named in the Sydney Sixers men's side for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup taking place in Albury Wodonga next month (January 11-14). Nelson Bay's Aili Martin was announced in the Sixers women's team.

