NEWCASTLE Jets striker Tara Andrews says "it would be great" to have Kirsty Fenton back on the field sooner rather than later and officials hope Monday's clash with Wellington at Central Coast Stadium could mark her return. Andrews says 18-year-old defender Fenton, who has been self-isolating after a positive COVID test was confirmed last week, had been "performing well" and being part of the XI again would help the Jets "structure". "It would be great to have her back. She's been performing well and training really well obviously up until the COVID situation. It would be good to have her back on the field again and get our structure back," Andrews said. Fenton, playing her first season of A-League Women's competition, started in the first two rounds and scored the opening goal against upcoming opponents the Phoenix in a 5-1 win at home a fortnight ago. The coronavirus diagnosis followed on December 15 and she was forced to miss Friday's 1-all draw with Wanderers. Jets coach Ash Wilson says "we'll have to wait and see", but "there's a very strong possibility" she will be available and "also a chance that she won't". The club is seeking clarification around changes to COVID isolation periods and assessing her fitness levels at training.

