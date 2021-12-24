news, local-news,

Onshore winds are set to prevail and surf to remain small and choppy for next few days. Still only a handful of peaky shoreys as banks have filled in or not big enough to break on the fuller tide. Swell from the S/E to South at 0.5m to 1m. Wind light to moderate S/E to East. Tides low first up and once again shorebreaks at Cliff, Dixon and Pogos. Bar Beach and Cowrie on late morning incoming tide. To the south try Moonie and Fraser. Samurai or Birubi up at Port Stephens. Few patches of kelp and swim at patrolled beaches in flagged areas. Water temp 24C. - Dave Anderson Winds East to northeasterly 10 to 15 knots. Seas Below 1 metre. Swell Southerly around 1 metre. Weather Partly cloudy. ARRIVALS Yesterday: Pedhoulas Merchant, 7.30pm. Today: Sakizaya Ace, 12.30am; Star Maria, 1.30am; Stardust, 3.30am; Vulcania, 3.45am; Royal Bliss, 5.30am; F Fortune, 9am; Elettra, 10am; KSL Santos, 6.15pm; Medi Kyoto, 7.07pm; Sicilian Express, 7.15pm; Seagem, 10.30pm. DEPARTURES Yesterday: STI Magic, 6pm; Buccleuch, 7.15pm; Lin Miarak, 9pm; Huayang Endeavour, 10pm; Energia Centaurus, 11.02pm. Today: Dream Sky, 2.30am; El Sol Sale, 4.30am; Cape Brolga, 6.30am; AOM Sveva, 7.30am; Huahine, 11.30am; Jorita, 12.30pm; Black Forest, 2.45pm; Shanghai Spirit, 3.45pm; Sakizaya Ace, 4.45pm; Vulcania, 7.45pm; Golden Unity, 8.30pm. Newcastle Good Wallsend Good Beresfield Good Morisset Good Singleton Good Muswellbrook Good Merriwa Good

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/d52fb07f-48b5-4ecb-9fa2-0362718bdc48.JPG/r0_303_6720_4100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg