Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer eyes magic moment with dynamic colt Hard To Say

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer will chase a Magic Millions 2YO Classic start with the first yearling from his thriving partnership with Dynamic Syndications when Hard To Say races in the first at Randwick on Sunday. Deamer has become a go-to regional trainer in recent years for Dynamic Syndications, who often transfer horses from top city operations to his boutique stable in the hunt for provincial and country targets. His success has led to the company giving Deamer a chance with Exceed And Excel colt Hard To Say, which was fourth first-up in the group 3 Breeders Plate (1000m) at Randwick on October 2. He was then unplaced at Rosehill before surging into Magic Millions calculations with a fast-finishing second in the listed Phelan Ready (1000m) at Eagle Farm a fortnight ago. He sits 20th on the order of entry, with prizemoney of $34,600, for the $2 million race on January 15 on the Gold Coast. A win with Christian Reith aboard in the 1100m $130,000 race for 2YOs at Randwick would all but seal his spot in the field. Deamer was confident Hard To Say, a $4.80 TAB favourite on Thursday, could get the job done after taking ground off winner Palazzo Spirit at Eagle Farm to finish a third of a length away. "A couple more hops and he may have won last start," he said. "It's only 100 metres more on Sunday but it should suit him. He's got a good barrier [in six] and we've just added winkers to his gear just to give him a bit of confidence in amongst the other horses. The other day at Eagle Farm, it just seemed like he was in and out a little bit. He just wasn't fully focused, worrying about the other horses. "At set weights as well, he's only got 57kg and some of the first starters have got that, so I think he's in well at the weights. And Christian Reith knows him very well too, he rides him in work a lot. "Dynamic have given me a heap of support the last couple of years and this is the first yearling they've given me and it's turned out well so far." Deamer also has Greek Hero ($18) in the fifth (1800m) at Randwick. "He ran second last start at Eagle Farm over the mile so the extra distance should suit," he said. "He's drawn a good barrier so he should jump, do no work. It's a bit harder race but he's been ticking over nicely." At Newcastle on Boxing Day, Deamer has Significant Rule in the last (1350m). The former Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained gelding, which won his maiden at Newcastle, is second-up for Deamer after finishing well back at Scone. "His first run for us was a bit disappointing so we're just looking for an improved effort," he said. "When they put the race on it was 1400m, but they moved it to the Beaumont track and cut it back a bit. It's probably a bit short for him but hopefully he shows us something."

