Message to all our Herald readers

The Newcastle Herald would like to wish all our readers, subscribers and advertisers a safe and happy Christmas. Clearly it's not the Christmas we were all wishing for. Rising COVID numbers and isolation requirements have ruined so many plans. It's a sad end to a difficult year but we hope you can all find a way to safely spend time with loved ones. The Herald will not be published on Christmas Day but will return on Monday, December 27. As always, you can follow breaking news in the region at our website, newcastleherald.com.au, or on our mobile app. On behalf of everyone at the Herald, I would like to thank you for your support in a trying 2021. Whether you get the Herald delivered to your door, whether you're a digital subscriber, whether you're an advertiser, whether you've helped us tell a story - thank you. Without your support, we couldn't do what we love to do - tell the stories that matter to our community. Have a Merry Christmas.