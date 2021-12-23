sport, cricket,

SYDNEY Thunder's Jason Sangha admits there have been periods of frustration, but was pleased to be back out in the Big Bash League middle once more and hopes to stay there for upcoming clashes against the top-two teams. Sangha, the former Wallsend player and current NSW representative, may be called upon again for Sunday's Sydney derby between the Thunder and Sixers at Showground Stadium. The men in lime green then meet the unbeaten Perth Scorchers at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Tuesday. It comes after Sangha returned to the Thunder's starting XI for the first time in almost three years, scoring 39 from 28 balls as part of a 53-run win over the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on the weekend. The 22-year-old was given the nod on game eve after Thunder teammate Sam Whiteman was ruled out, having potentially becoming a close COVID contact. Sangha spoke to Thunder media this week about his mindset in 2021-22 and looming BBL fixtures for the third-placed side. "It (Sixers and Scorchers) is just like any other game really and I'm just really looking forward to the contest and getting out there," the former Australian under-19 captain said. "This whole year and the way I've been trying to treat my cricket is really trying to enjoy myself. "Probably in the past I've been one to put a lot of pressure on myself when I go out to bat, so this year I've just tried to enjoy myself and have a lot of fun out there. "(Coming up) against two teams that have had a really good start to the competition as well, so it would be nice to see where my skill sets are at." Sangha says in the current climate, given the constantly changing nature of COVID and the new X-factor substitution rule, "you always need to be ready to play" during the BBL tournament. And while "it's been pretty frustrating to keep hitting balls in the nets and not be out in the middle", he always felt confident "my time would eventually come". Sangha's knock was part of the Thunder's total of 7-196 and the No.3 featured in a third-wicket partnership of 65 with Sam Billings (64). Alex Hales also made 35. "Obviously I don't get the chance to play with (English pair) Alex Hales and Sam Billings in Shield cricket for NSW," he said. "So to have two guys of that calibre, and finally be able to bat with them rather than just train in the nets, it was interesting to see how they go about their work." Sangha may tackle NSW skipper Kurtis Patterson when the Thunder host Perth next week. "I've been pretty proud of the way KP has been playing," Sangha said. The Thunder announced the signing of Pakistani paceman Muhammad Hasnain this week following a four-wicket haul on debut for English seamer Saqib Mahmood.

