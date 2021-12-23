coronavirus,

One more person has died with COVID-19 in NSW as the state recorded 5612 new infections on Christmas Eve. The figure is down slightly on Thursday's update, but has entrenched daily case numbers above 5000 for the second consecutive day. A detailed breakdown of where the cases were detected is due about 11am. Testing rates remain high across the state, with 164,144 tests in the 24-hour period to 8pm on Thursday. NSW has 382 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 53 of whom require intensive care. Vaccination rates remain steady, with 94.9 per cent of people 16 or over receiving a first dose and 93.5 per cent with two jabs. For those aged 12 to 15, the numbers are 81.6 and 78.3 per cent respectively. Today also marks the return of compulsory indoor masks, a condition NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet introduced from midnight. That rule, as well as a two square metre maximum for hospitality venues, is due to stay in place until January 27.

