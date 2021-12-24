coronavirus,

The Hunter New England health region has seen a drop in new COVID-19 cases with 592 new cases recorded on Friday compared to 976 24 hours earlier. There are 6769 active cases in the region, with 13 in hospital and two requiring intensive care. It appears cases linked to the super-spreader event at Newcastle's Argyle House two weeks ago are starting to fall. READ MORE: Newcastle recorded 194 cases and Lake Macquarie 175. Maitland added 75, Cessnock 33, Port Stephens 30 and Midcoast 18. Tamworth recorded 17 cases while there were 16 in Singleton, five in Muswellbrook and four in Moree Plains. Upper Hunter had four while Dungog and Glen Innes had two cases each. There were individual cases in Gunnedah, Tenterfield, Uralla and Walcha. Masks are now compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking. Public Health physician David Durrheim urged people to take extra care not to take COVID-19 symptoms into family gatherings. "The best way to do this is to get a PCR test. There are multiple options for getting this done and you need to get it as soon as possible," he said. "For those of us who are asymptomatic and concerned about gatherings or vulnerable family members you can get a rapid antigen test. TGA approved RATs have become readily available through pharmacists and other retail outlets. They are very useful in the current setting to make sure you haven't inadvertently come into contact with someone with COVID and haven't become infected." Elizabeth Grist, COVID-19 response lead, encouraged people to come forward for their booster. If you live in the Greater Newcastle region, you can walk-in to the Belmont Vaccination Centre today to receive your booster if eligible. https://spaces.hightail.com/space/HxCMewJ3hu

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UfX4XDhNMhVpTbjzWZdknP/5ee42647-afc0-4155-86aa-914e19f53fa6.jpg/r5_83_2044_1235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg