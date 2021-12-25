coronavirus,

MORE than 6000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported for NSW on Christmas Day, but the number of people in hospital with the virus remains steady. NSW Health announced on Saturday that 6288 people had tested positive in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, up from 5612 the day prior. Almost 150,000 tests were completed in the reported period. There are 388 people in hospital with the virus, up from including 52 in intensive care. These are similar numbers to those announced a day earlier. No deaths were reported in the 24-hour period. A regional breakdown of the daily case numbers is expected at 11am. Key vaccination statistics are as follows: MORE NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/7a59c419-51ec-4de7-970f-4e595f907642.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg