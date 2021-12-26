We will get through this, however long it takes

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

IT will all be over in a few months. That was the hope and expectation back in early 2020, as the first wave of the "novel" SARS2 virus fanned out from China. The virus, and its subsequent variants, novel no longer. Indeed, it would be hard to find any facet of daily life that has escaped its influence, and with another wave of COVID turning Christmas 2021 on its head, we may yet find ourselves in a similar position this time next year. We all hope not, of course, but the fear in the back of the mind is of some future mutation that combines the lightning spread of Omicron with the disease burden of Delta. As we have previously observed, the decisions to reopen the nation in time for Christmas were taken when cases were ebbing, and before the Omicron surge. National Cabinet changed little on Wednesday but the NSW government finally reacted to thousands of new cases each day this week with mandatory indoor masks until the end of the holiday period, January 27. Work is to be done from home where possible, QR codes will be reintroduced in limited settings and plans are under way to provide free rapid-antigen or RAT tests as counter-measures. Premier Dominic Perrottet, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard and his federal counterpart Greg Hunt all urged calm in the face of rising case numbers, because Omicron was far milder than previous strains. With Queensland chief health officer John Gerrard describing the spread of Omicron as "necessary" to move us from "pandemic to epidemic", it looks even more as though the Fortress Australia model is being packed away, despite its role in keeping Australia from the worst of this global tragedy. Yes, the lockdowns had their costs, but health must always be the main consideration in these extraordinary circumstances, holiday-time or not. It's been a torrid year, and the break is welcome respite. Before we go, the official Christmas COVID advice is worth repeating. Anyone with symptoms, get tested and stay home. Otherwise, take extra precautions. Wear a mask, wash hands regularly, observe social distancing. And, finally, keep your gathering short and keep it outdoors. We will get through this, however long it takes. Merry Christmas.