coronavirus,

The Hunter reported 510 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as people were turned away from overrun testing stations in Newcastle. A long queue formed at the Honeysuckle Drive testing site before it opened at 8am, but some people reported being turned away before 10.30am as the clinic was due to close at midday. The Adamstown velodrome testing station also reached capacity. The University of Newcastle test site closed at 11am. The new cases included 188 in Lake Macquarie and 89 in Newcastle. Sixteen patients are receiving care in Hunter New England Health hospitals, up from 12 the day before, and two are in intensive care. The HNEH district recorded 627 new cases on Saturday, but the centre of the omicron outbreak has shifted to Sydney. NSW recorded 6394 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Christmas Day and the state's hospitals are now treating 458 COVID patients. The hospital numbers have doubled in a week, and intensive care patients have increased from 28 to 52. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said at a press conference with Premier Dominic Perrottet on Sunday morning that the omicron strain remained relatively mild and announced that anyone with COVID would be allowed to leave isolation 10 days after being tested if they did not have symptoms. He said some people would receive a text from NSW Health, "but if you don't and you are symptom-free, you are entitled to leave your home". "You don't need to be waiting for someone to give you a free pass or a pass out of your house. "We know that you are very unlikely at that point to be infectious. "That again will take the pressure off everybody. "This is a different way of dealing with it. It's no longer the delta. It's no longer the earlier variants. It's a variant that we know is very transmissable but not causing the same level of grief at this stage on the basis of international evidence and evidence available in Australia." Mr Hazzard said some people with COVID who were not sick and did not have co-morbidities might not hear from NSW Health at all during their isolation period. On Friday, the federal government cut the interval between vaccine second doses and booster shots from five to four months from January 4. HNEH COVID cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday: In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TFWurqJd3WWgt5tunziPf4/e5ab18bf-5bde-4013-84e3-4daf4af84151.jpeg/r0_76_1032_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg