A man has been charged over an alleged breach of bail in Newcastle, after he was allegedly caught with drugs that had an estimated street value of more than $360,000. Police stopped a silver Mercedes on Dennison Street, Hamilton, about 1.20am on Sunday and spoke to the driver - a 35-year-old man. Following inquiries, police found out the man was allegedly in breach of bail conditions. The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a shopping bag containing a 401 grams of methylamphetamine - estimated to be worth more than $360,000 on the street. The bag was seized and will be forensically examined. The Windale man was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with breach of bail.. Police are continuing their inquiries into the drugs discovered.

